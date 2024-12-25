McCulloch District residents frustrated over stolen historic sign toppers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Street sign toppers are mysteriously vanishing from McCulloch District, leaving residents puzzled and frustrated.



Police believe this theft occurred over the last couple of months.

12 sign toppers have been stolen within that time.

If you have any information related to potential suspects, contact the College Station Police Department at (979)-764-3600.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Why did they do that? What do they need it for," College Station resident Moein Razavi said.

The hunt is on for the McCulloch District sign topper thief.

"I feel like nothing really happens, no crime around here or anything, so a little bit surprising," College Station resident Cristobal Flores-Daccarett said.

"I was really surprised, I guess, like, one is why are people doing that," College Station resident, Phillip McAughan said.

12 of the street sign toppers are missing, which has neighbors on edge.

"That feels a little bit unsafe because we're living here for a while and maybe, I don't know, I'm just a little scared," Razavi said. "Maybe they will come someday to steal from our area, our house, maybe, I don't know"

Phillip McAughan told 15ABC he believes a single act of vandalism can lead to another.

"It is very frustrating that I think there is an effect where when people start to disrespect property and steal stuff and vandalize stuff, it leads to people thinking that that's more okay, and so I just kind of wish that that is stopped right at the start so it doesn't escalate," McAughan said.

Cristobal Flores-Daccarett thinks a crime like this was unnecessary.

"I don't think there's like any any actual use for them," he said. "So besides, like decoration, or just messing around with someone around the city."

And he hopes the culprits get what they deserve.

"At the end of the day, they're stealing and hopefully, hopefully they do get caught," he said.