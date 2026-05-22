Mart City Council moves forward with written complaint against police chief on leave

MART, Texas (KXXV) — City of Mart City Council voted to authorize an official written complaint against police chief and city administrator Shane James.

It was voted on during a special called meeting on Thursday.

25News was present during the meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Odell Nevills cited Texas Government Code Chapter 614.

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James faces multiple charges after investigators said he left the scene of a crash in Waco on May 13.

James remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The written complaint is not a final finding of misconduct, city officials said during the meeting, and the city said they have not made a final employment decision.

It was said during the meeting that James will be provided the process required by law including notice of the complaint and an opportunity to respond before any final disciplinary action is taken.

Council also voted to place Detective Rob Douglas as interim police chief and Mayor James Miller as active City Administrator until further actions taken by city council.

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