KISD campuses placed in 'secured status'; KPD investigating situation in the area of Bunny Trail

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District placed all campuses in a SECURE status while law enforcement investigates a threat in the vicinity of Bunny Trail on Friday.

The Killeen Police Department is assisting Killeen ISD Police after information was received about a "possible threat involving a weapon and homemade explosive device".

Officers are actively investigating the situation, but KPD says there is no confirmed threat at this time to any campus.

We're told additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Below is the message Killeen ISD sent to parents:

Out of an abundance of caution, all Killeen ISD campuses have been placed in a SECURE status after local law enforcement advised the district that an unknown individual allegedly made a threat involving a weapon and homemade explosive device in the vicinity of Bunny Trail. Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation.





During a SECURE, all exterior doors are secured, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. Students and staff continue their day as normal inside the school. As part of these precautions, campuses have also paused outdoor activities, including Field Day, outdoor PE and athletics, until further notice.







We will continue working closely with law enforcement and will provide additional updates as needed. Thank you for your patience and partnership.

We will continue to update this story if and when more details become available.

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