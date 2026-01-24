Marlin residents get free pipe and faucet covers ahead of winter storm

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Some Marlin residents experienced a free Friday just hours before the winter storm. The City of Marlin teamed up with Keith Ace Hardware to provide free pipe and faucet covers to residents.

The free pipe and faucet covers were first-come, first-served

Marlin residents needed to show proof of residence

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m living on my social security, and every bit counts very, very much," said Michael Volz, a Marlin resident.

When Michael Volz heard that the city of Marlin was teaming up with Keith Ace Hardware to give out free faucet and pipe covers to Marlin residents. He quickly made his way to the store.

He said with the upcoming winter storm set to arrive…this is a blessing.

“The plumbing in the attic, I’m very worried that it could freeze this next week. We have a full week of freezing weather. So, I’d rather be safe than sorry," said Volz.

Better safe than sorry seems to be the approach for many marlin residents who are happy to take advantage of the free items.

Our 25News crew, Chantale Belefanti, ran into Marlin City Manager Jason Creacy at the store, who explained the reason for the giveaway.

“There may be a single mom or an elderly person who doesn’t have the extra money to spend to prevent something like this from taking place, so it’s going to be 8 degrees on Sunday morning. If we can possibly mitigate one leak by doing this then we’re going to win by doing that," said Jason Creacy, city manager for the City of Marlin.

Those wins could come from Volz and others, including Doris Springer-Piper. She's a Marlin native who said she waited until the last minute to buy her pipe covers.

When asked how she would have managed without the free pipe and faucet covers, Piper said it would have been difficult.

"Cutting my water off and praying that I don’t have a water leak," said Doris Springer-Piper, a Marlin resident.

But Piper, along with dozens of Marlin residents, doesn’t have to worry about that…at least not this time around.

“I am extremely grateful, and I think this is a blessing," said Piper.

“I’m so very, very grateful that this is happening, it’s like a dream come true before the nightmare starts," said Volz.

