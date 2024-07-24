Marlin residents expected to give away more than 400 backpacks full of supplies for local students

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — "This is just one of giving back to the community and helping the kids as they head back to school,” said President of the Marlin Juneteenth club, Hermetta Paul.

As Marlin residents prepare to head back to school in August, local businesses are banding together to donate backpacks full of supplies.

It's something that started last year, but organizers say they wanted this year to be bigger and better.

"He came back to me and said 'Hey, let's do this again' and this time we want to give more backpacks because that's what we do is give back to the community,” Paul said.

Albert Manigo is the president of the Falconer Stamp Center in Marlin, and he says giving back to children is his way of showing he cares.

"I think it's very important because it's about the kids and it's giving back to our future generation," he said.

"It's also showing the community that all of us need to come in and work together to make Marlin stronger than it is."

Marlin received more than $500 in donations with the help from businesses like Pauls Funeral Home, Walmart, H-E-B, and many more. Now, they'll be giving away at least 400 backpacks full of supplies.

"I graduated from Marlin, so to me it's personal because I think when the kids go to school they should have all of the supplies they need and I just feel great giving back," Manigo said.

The giveaway is going on this Saturday at the Lucille Williams Pavilion starting at 11:00 a.m. — families will be limited to two backpacks per household.

"I think it's our obligation to give back because they are our future coming up,” Manigo said.

"It makes me feel good to be able to do that — to give back to the children."

A full list of school supplies for Marlin ISD students can be found here.

Follow Madison on social media!