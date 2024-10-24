Marlin Bulldogs to debut new field on homecoming

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin's homecoming will be memorable as the Bulldogs football team's new stadium, Legion Field, opens on Friday.

The bond for this new stadium passed two years ago, in November of 2022, and the updated field is set to be playable against Riesel.

This season, Marlin has had to play at different stadiums for home games, and head coach Jeff Rogers knows how excited the players are to play on their own home turf finally.

"You know, they know it's there," Rogers said. "They see it every day because they come out here and get dressed, and we go over to the practice field, but now that we finally have a home game, they know we're going to be playing at home."

" It's just been a really exciting week for the young men," Rogers said

"Number one, you want to win every game you play on your home field. You know what I mean? And just do a good job and win every game you can and represent our community, town, and school district as well as we can," he said.

Marlin takes on Riesel for homecoming on Friday, October 25. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

