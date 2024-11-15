Many descendents of Texas Ranger Captain Bird show up for battle site rededication in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "This is the ravine that the Texas Rangers in May of 1839 were pinned down in their long-running battle, with several different Indian tribes, Commaches, Caddos being amongst them most notably. They stood this ground until dark, and several of the rangers were killed, including their commander, Captain Bird,” Stephen Cure said, Texas Historical Commission.



Battle fought in 1839 in Temple, Texas

Site relocated with upgraded art and walking space

Descendants of John Bird show in numbers to support

“History is most important to our future— you know, we learn from the past, and we need to know where we came from,” Sam Turk said, Descendent of John Bird.

Sam Turk is one of the many descendants of Captain John Bird.

Bird is famously known for leading the battle but eventually fell victim to an arrow shot from 200 yards away. Many of his family gathered on Thursday to celebrate the relocation of the historical marker at the Bird Creek battle site, closer to where the actual fighting took place.

This is his first time visiting and his first opportunity to physically touch the marker.

“It’s very nostalgic, you know. I mean, I feel the personal touch of it, the history of it,” Turk said.

Here, more decedents are discussing the marker's original location, which was off the highway in a poor location.

“So they decided to move it. I mean, basically, where it was was an off-branch and highway itself," Garry said, a descendant. "You can see it wasn’t a good location."

The mayor gave a proclamation to our community on behalf of the city.

Many Native Americans and the family of John Bird encourage you to do your research on the battle to understand what you’re facing.

“Hear the story of Captain John Bird," said Captain John Bird’s Great-grandson, Tommy Ryan. "Read the signage around you.”

