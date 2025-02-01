Male mammoth skull coming to Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — "I get to go on a dig, and I get to dig up a mammoth skull," 13-year-old Misha Memon said.

Misha dug up a mammoth skull most likely alive about four thousand years ago.

"Did you touch it?" said 25News reporter. "Yes," said Misha. "What did it feel like?" said 25News reporter. "It was all rocky and bony, and it was peculiar. Whenever I touched it, I was thinking, oh my gosh, I'm touching history, history—I'm touching history right now," Misha said.

Misha is now part of Hillsboro's history. He helped dig a mammoth fossil as a volunteer at the Texas Through Time Museum.

The donated fossil will travel from Ellis County and be permanently placed in Hillsboro. The Texas Through Time Museum director said this will make history in Hillsboro.

"The second skull was discovered a few years after. It's a complete upper skull, and it doesn't have the lower jaws. As far as we can tell, it doesn't have a skeleton associated with it, so it's a significant isolated fossil," Andre Lujan, the director of Texas Through Time Museum said.

"We're always trying to add more to the educational purposes and for the interest. The more we bring in, the more people wanna come in and see, and that's just going to grow our museum and our community to want to see more of that," said Christina Memon, a Texas Through Time Museum volunteer.

Lujan said that based on the size of the skull, the mammoth fossil was an adult male mammoth and said it was a unique discovery. For Misha, the mammoth fossil has already impacted his view on extinct animals.

"You can look at it and see what forms of animals could have taken shape. Mammoths most people would think that it's just a giant elephant, but it lived during the ice age, which was one of the biggest events in human history," Misha said.

