ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — A local bookstore, Main Street Bookshop, in Rockdale will be giving out free coffee this week to show its appreciation to teachers ahead of the school year.

Any Rockdale ISD employee can get a free lemonade, coffee, hot tea or Italian cream soda from Aug. 6-10.

Employees must present a coupon to receive the drink.

The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

