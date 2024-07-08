Hurricane Beryl takes down trees, power lines in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Madison County has received impacts from Beryl mainly from strong winds and rain — the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says multiply trees and power lines have been reported down across the county, and says crews have worked to remove debris from roadways.

All roads are open now, but 2,800 residents are without power — multiple businesses are also closed and did not have power.

Officials told 25 News that some cattle got out due to tree being down, and an 18-wheeler was blown over on I-45 North, causing it to hit another vehicle — no injuries have been reported.

