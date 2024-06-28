Lorena Volunteer Fire Department to hold biggest fundraising event of the year

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The Lorena Volunteer Fire Department is raising money for new equipment at their fundraiser on Saturday. Neighbors in our community share their connection with the department.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This is one of the most helpful fire departments I’ve ever met in my life,” Lorena Cheese House owner Helena Westlake said.

The Lorena Volunteer Fire Department is admired by our community.

But they need your help.

"I think sadly there is an issue of getting the funds we need,” Lorena Volunteer Fire Department treasurer Stephanie Courtney said.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is on Saturday.

"We receive about 20% from McLennan County and from the city, so the rest is basically all donations,” Courtney said.

The goal is to raise $30,000 to pay for new equipment.

"We are raising money for bunker gear, extrication gear, we also are working on getting a 'new to us' fire truck,” Courtney said.

I reached out to the city of Lorena for details on its contributions.

The city manager tells me the city gave the fire department $43,195 for the 2023-2024 year, with a plan to increase that to more than $46,000.

I spoke to people in our community who tell me the department is worth the investment.

"I think it's so imperative for our youth to be able to see the glory and the beauty of what these guys do for our neighborhoods and in every community,” Westlake said.

"You would think that they're together every day and they train every day,” Chief of Lorena Police Scott Holt said. “They're just a solid organization, they have a solid group of men that come and volunteer their time and do amazing things."

Follow Kadence on social media!