Lorena Shepherd's Heart collecting donations for back-to-school season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"[We're] providing for the families in our community whichever way that might be, and right now it's school supplies," Director of Shepherd’s Heart of Lorena Susan Yow said.

Shepherd's Heart has been collecting food for families in need since 2014. But with back-to-school season, they're determined to help the community in a different way. 25 News spoke with their director about how they're gathering school supplies for children in need.

"Now the back-to-school lists, are like, it's… I want to say it's almost ridiculous, because there's a lot of items on there, and with the economy being like it is, it's expensive to buy those items," Yow said.

They are trying to ease the financial burden on local families. They're accepting donations of pencils, crayons, notebooks, wired headphones and more.

Right now, they are in need of backpacks for high school students. To donate, items can be dropped off to the pantry in their drop box outside.

