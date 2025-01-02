Lorena neighbors react to possible new gas station in community

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — “Any growth is good growth," Lorena resident Gaylen Barnes said. "However, I really would like a Waffle House."

It's not a Waffle House— but a gas station.

The city of Lorena is set to hold two public hearings in January to consider adding a new gas station to our community.

“The reason that people love Lorena is because it offers that small-town feel, that small-town community,” Lorena resident Wendy Harding said.

Our neighbors on social media are going back and forth with their thoughts about the new addition.

Some residents are in favor of the proposition.

“Without additional housing and commercial businesses. It's unsustainable,” Barnes said. “The growth is necessary. It's good. It's not going to make everybody happy,”

Others—not so much.

“Lorena is a great community, and it's great because we kind of keep it small,” Harding said. “But we have five gas stations in Lorena, and it's such a small community, we are good at our fuel and service needs,”

The gas station would be built at the intersection of the I-35 frontage road and South Old Temple Road.

The public hearings will discuss the permits needed for the project.

The planning and zoning meeting is being held at city hall on January 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The city council meeting is on January 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“They're going to be growing pains. There's no way around it,” Barnes said. “Any kind of growth is beneficial to the community,”

“If you come in and line it with gas stations and franchises, it's just going to feel like another Waco,” Harding said.

