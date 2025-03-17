Lorena neighbors frustrated with Cooksey Lane closure

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Residents of Lorena are voicing frustration over the recent closure of Cooksey Lane due to safety concerns, calling for road repairs instead of shutdowns.



The City of Lorena recently closed down a portion of Cooksey Lane due to safety concerns.

The city has $25,000 budget to maintain 17 miles of city roadway.

Neighbors remain frustrated with the closure.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They need to open that road and fix the roads instead of shutting them down,” Lorena resident Russell Fields said.

“I called Lorena, and the guy told me it was going to cost over $500,000 to fix that road, and it's not right,” Fields said.

“So, we have $25,000 to maintain 17 miles of city roadway,” Lorena city manager Kevin Neal said. “Offering a permanent closure for a temporary length of time until funding can be available.”

Russell Fields has lived in Lorena for more than 40 years—he told 25 News this is a recurring issue in our community.

“Well, several years back, it started with the road over Big Creek,” Fields said. “Lorena decided it would cost too much to fix it, so they closed it for several years. Now, they closed this road off instead of fixing it.”

Neal says our city engineer recommends closing the road to prevent drivers from damaging their vehicles.

But he’s looking for solutions to this issue.

“I am very hopeful at some point that there will be enough surplus in the TIRZ, maybe not to fully fund it, but maybe we could partner as city TIRZ combination,” Neal said.

In the meantime, neighbors remain frustrated with the closure.

“Sick and tired of complaining about it when it could be fixed,” Fields said. “I feel strongly about that. I pay a lot of taxes. So does everybody else around here in Lorena, and they can't shell out a few dollars to fix this little road.”

