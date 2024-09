BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chasity DuBose built a 'little library' for neighbors in the community — it's located on the corner in front of the Lorena Police Department.

She collected many books from her four children that love to read, before realizing she didn't always have time to go to the public library.

She says she decided to do it to spread literacy and have a spot to trade out books.

Both adults and children are encouraged to trade appropriate books among Central Texas neighbors.

