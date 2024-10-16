Lorena Fire Department responds to multiple-structure house fire

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Lorena fire crews responded to a mobile-home fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lorena Fire Department, multiple departments responded to a report of a structure fire at 9 a.m.

They say the fire spread to two other structures on the property, leaving extensive damage.

The Lorena Fire Department sent out four units and eight personnel.

Bruceville-Eddy Vol. Fire & Rescue, Hewitt Fire Department, Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, Lorena Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Waco were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

