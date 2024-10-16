Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Lorena Fire Department responds to multiple-structure house fire

LORENA FIRE
Kadence MaKenna
LORENA FIRE
LORENA HOUSE FIRE.
LORENA HOUSE INSIDE
OUTSIDE LORENA HOUSE
SIDE OF LORENA HOUSE
LORENA FIRE HOUSE DAMAGE
STRUCTURE FIRE LORENA
BACKYARD LORENA HOUSE FIRE
DAMAGE OF LORENA BACKYARD FIRE
Posted
and last updated

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Lorena fire crews responded to a mobile-home fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lorena Fire Department, multiple departments responded to a report of a structure fire at 9 a.m.

They say the fire spread to two other structures on the property, leaving extensive damage.

The Lorena Fire Department sent out four units and eight personnel.

Bruceville-Eddy Vol. Fire & Rescue, Hewitt Fire Department, Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, Lorena Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Waco were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow Kadence on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Kadence MaKenna
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood