Lorena community coming together to fundraise for local dog's chemotherapy

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — "He's truly the light of my life and I’m not ready for my world to go dark,” said Lorena pet owner, Shannon Bennett.

The Bennett family received news their dog had cancer on April 30.

Duke is an eight-year-old golden retriever with a bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

"We're just trying to raise money so that our little boy can get his chemo,” Bennett said.

They put on a yard sale and are selling t-shirts for his treatment.

"It has felt like the world has just been crashing in on us, and then all these people that we don't know, don't know him, cared enough to donate,” Bennett said.

The family was reached out for help on Facebook, and in two days, they raised enough to pay for his most recent chemo session.

The family says they received donations from people in the community who they had never met.

"Every dollar, every penny makes a difference — truly,” Bennett said.

They amputated Duke's leg to make sure the cancer didn't spread to the rest of his body — his most recent scan showed his cancer is not spreading for now.

"It's a bump in the road and we'll get through it — we're just focusing on having good days every day and creating new memories that can live on forever,” Bennett said.

