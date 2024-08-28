Lorena child hosts lemonade stand to raise money for children's hospital

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — A five-year-old child is looking to help other children by handing out free lemonade and cookies while asking neighbors for donations.



Caden and Wendy Harding host lemonade stand on Aug. 10

Raised a total of $254 in four hours

All proceeds were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Why did you have a lemonade stand,” 25 News asked.

"To share God's love and help the sick kiddos. To share God's promise," five-year-old Caden Harding said.

This five-year-old child is looking to help other children. Caden Harding handed out free lemonade and cookies while asking neighbors for donations to help the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Caden and his mother, Wendy, spent four hours in the heat at their lemonade stand in their front yard.

"He came out and he emptied out his piggy bank money and donated his own money to it, as well,” Wendy Harding said.

The Harding’s participated in the hospital's summer lemonade stand Facebook challenge. They raised a total of $254 from the stand, with $81 from online donors and $173 in person.

