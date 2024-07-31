'Lock your doors and your windows': Burglary at Lorena pool hall under investigation

The burglary occurred on the morning of July 5

This is the fourth time Papa Joe's has been broken into since opening

Lorena Police are asking for community's help for information about the person responsible

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Lock your doors and your windows," said owner of Papa Joe’s, Lisa Tambling.

Papa Joe's is a family bar and pool hall of 32 years in Lorena — they were broken into for the fourth time earlier this month.

"He definitely knew what he was doing when he came in," Tambling said.

Tambling says the man crawled on his hands and knees during the burglary, avoided looking at all of the cameras, and wore gloves.

Lorena police reached out to the community on Facebook for help gathering information about the burglary.

"We need to look out for our neighbors, and the Lorena residents do a really good job of that," said Chief Scott Holt with the Lorena Police Department.

Police say the burglary happened on the morning of July 5.

"We received a call when the morning employee came to open the business, and she learned that the front door had been breached," Holt said.

"She went around to where the money was kept and saw that it had been ransacked," Tambling said.

Police say this is the third building burglary that's happened this year.

"It had to have been somebody that knew the workings of the bar — that's what really hurts the most," Tambling said.

Chief Holt says he attributes the low crime rate to the Lorena community — police are urging people to call if they find anything out of the ordinary.

"We would much rather respond, and it be nothing, than for them to not call us, and it be something," Holt said.

Chief Holt says they have persons of interests they are looking at in this case, and Papa Joe's says they've hired an alarm company and more secure money protection.

"We just think that we're a family bar, and that we can trust everybody, but there's always one or two," Tambling said.

