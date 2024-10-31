Locals confident in Ted Cruz after he vists Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — "Everybody has to vote. This is the election of our lives. If we don't vote now and do the right thing, we are not going to be a country anymore, and I love my country," said Sherry Volpickella, a Bell County Resident.

Cruz has been across Texas, Killeen stop 45 out of 53

302 attendees at the Killeen Rally

Focused on Jobs, Freedom, and Security

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sherry Volpickella is one of 302 Bell County neighbors who attended Thursday's Ted Cruz rally in Killeen, whichfocused on jobs, freedom, and security.

"Every year old and gas provides billions of dollars for our public schools all around Texas," said Ted Cruz.

"My children are adults, but I am raising my grandchild, and I need him to make sure she has the great education she deserves," said Volpickella.

Volpickella said she has supported Cruz for the last 12 years.

These days, she's serving as a poll worker but is confident that he's the right person for the office.

"I've seen many people happy walking out of the polls," said Volpickella.

Locals got to sign Cruz's bus as he hit the home stretch ahead of election day with stops in several cities, including Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso.

"We're seeing an amazing coalition coming behind our campaign, but I get stopped all the time by people who will come up to me and say things like, you know, I'm a Democrat, and I don't agree with everything, but I will tell you this: You are doing what you said you would do, " said Cruz.

"I'm glad I came because Ted is hilarious," said a Bell County neighbor. "Keep Texas red," said another neighbor.

I'm told Cruz has eight more stops out of his 53-stop goal.

Follow Epiphany on social media!