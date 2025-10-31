Local Waco resident set to lose SNAP benefits with government shutdown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Many SNAP recipients could soon lose their benefits during the government shutdown. James Moyer is one of many who could have less to rely on.



About 34,000 people in McLennan County depend on SNAP benefits

SNAP benefits could be gone by November 1st

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s bad, you know, because that’s what you depend on to eat," said Waco resident James Moyer.

James Moyer is a SNAP recipient from Waco. He depends on $40 a month to eat, with SNAP benefits coming to an end on Saturday, he isn’t expecting things to get easier.

"Well, I am on disability, social security, but groceries are so high now in the store, so it takes most of your money," Moyer said.

According to a report from the U.S. Inflation Calculator, food prices in the U.S. rose by 3.1% in the last 12 months. Moyer is one in 3.5 million Texans on food stamps, and in McLennan County, that's 34,000 who are set to see their SNAP benefits end.

Major Jeffery Miracle at the Salvation Army said he’s expecting a change in their food pantry.

“We have no idea what the next month will look like. We expect that to go up even further, especially because we have a holiday coming up, because people need it for that," said Major Jeffery Miracle, an executive leader at The Salvation Army.

Major Miracle said the Salvation Army depends on the Central Texas Food Bank for help to feed those like Moyer.

"I’m outta food, you know they shut my food stamp down to $40 a month, that’s no food money," Moyer said.

