Local Waco radio station seeks donations to stay on air

"This is it, it’s do or die,” said Beth Richards, programming and operations team member for KWBU 103.3 FM.

For the past 4 1/2 years, Beth Richards has been on air at 103.3 KWBU. The National Public Radio Station, which is associated with Baylor University.

In March, the station lost its funding from the university. Then in August, it lost more money when the Trump administration cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Now, KWBU is fighting to stay on air — but needs donations. Starting on Thursday, Richards and the rest of the station will begin a massive pledge drive.

“And if we don’t make it, we don’t make it. And that’s the message we’re really working hard to get across. It’s not the same old thing that it’s always been. This is it," said Richards.

Right now, the station is surviving every month on 1,000 donations of various sizes. The hope is to increase that number to 1500.

“Our budget is short by more than 50% on the revenue side this year. And that we have reserves is keeping us going day to day right now. If enough donations don’t come in, the decision will be made to close the station sometime next year," said Joe Riley, president of KWBU.

Despite the loss of funding, Riley said there is still a strong relationship with Baylor.

The university sent me a statement, which reads in quote:

“KWBU is a community public radio station serving the Greater Waco area. Like other KWBU supporters, Baylor University does not direct KWBU’s programming, content, or news coverage. Baylor has been affected by the uncertainty and many financial pressures that have impacted higher education nationwide. As Baylor aims to be a good steward of students’ tuition dollars, we are reducing the direct financial subsidy and underwriting the University provides to the station as part of a campuswide strategic budget reallocation process. We will continue to provide in-kind operational support to KWBU, including office space, information technology, and accounting services, which includes a dedicated staff member. We are hopeful the community will step up and support KWBU at the level Baylor has for many years.”

Richards adds that this isn't just about losing a radio station, but also a voice for the community.

“It’s not all national programming. We’ve got we have so many local programs, so many stories to be told, that to think that those voices could be silenced, well, that’s hard to think about," said Richards.

