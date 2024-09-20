Local volunteer fire department to host Gause Founders' Day Celebration

GAUSE, Texas (KRHD) — The Gause Volunteer Fire Department will host the annual Gause Founders' Day Celebration this Saturday.



The event celebrates the town's history, hosting a fish fry, cake auction, vendors, parade and raffle

All funds raised at the event will go toward the Community Improvement Plan, which helps maintain the community center

The celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run at Gause ISD and moves to the Gause First Baptist Church

Donations can be directly made by reaching out to the department on Facebook

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I just remember growing up as a kid coming and doing it," said Karen Gray, the secretary of the Gause Volunteer Fire Department.

The Gause Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready to host the town's annual Founders' Day Celebration this Saturday.

The day celebrates the town's history after its founding in the late 1800s.

The group usually hosts fun runs, auctions and a fish fry with all funds going toward improving the community.

Department Secretary Karen Gray says they recently started back hosting event after COVID-19.

"Our goal as a fire department is not only to protect our community, but also serve our community, and so this is a way we give back by doing these kind of activities," she said.

