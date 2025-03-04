Local track star's run into the spotlight

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco High School junior Ja'Marriah Powell is ranked among the top 100 High School female track and field athletes in the state of Texas.

But track was not her first sport.

Watch the full story here: "In my ninth grade, I started off playing basketball, then I got introduced to Coach Hyder, my head coach of track, and as the years went by, I just got more interested in it," Powell said.

Powell set a new personal record in the 100-meter dash last year. She's happy her grandmother, a very special person, got to be part of it.

"My biggest fan, my grandmother that I lost two weeks ago, was very proud of me. It meant the world to me that my grandmother got to see me run and all the tracks that she could make it to, she was always at the rail yelling and after I would get done running the 100 minute dash, I always run to her and give her a big hug, so that made my day after my track meet," Powell said.

Powell's now writing her next chapter, with plans to continue her track career at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She said that she has a message for current and future Waco Lions.

"If you know you wanna run track, I feel like Waco High is the program for you because they're gonna get you to where you need to go and where you need to get and if you know you have your mind set on it, do it. Don't back up and don't give up," she said.

Powell's next meet will be on Friday at the University's meet.

