Local senior living community partners with Isaiah 117 House to collect backpacks for children

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We want the community to be as involved as possible in our mission, and in letting all of our guests know that they are loved and they are not alone," said support Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House, Carlie Brown.

Stoney Brook Senior Living Community is partnering with Isaiah 117 House to help children in need in the Central Texas community — as a part of their "Bin Buddy" program, Stoney Brook has agreed to provide backpacks for one year.

"We take care of seniors, and they're taking care of children, and to me that is so special," said Director of Sales and Marketing for Stoney Brook of Hewitt, Rhonda Ferrell.

The backpacks are filled with supplies for local students, such as clothing, toys, school supplies, toiletries, books, and more.

Each guest in the house gets a backpack.

"It's really the community that runs that whole program, and the community that allows us to give all of those children a whole bag of belongings," Brown said.

Isaiah 117 House has over 100 donation bins around McLennan County. They have helped 14 kids since opening their facility on June 15.

"We've got a lot of people already donating and coming to visit us, so it's very exciting," Ferrell said.

Backpack donations can be brought to the lobby at the Stoney Brook Senior Living Community.

"I just think that it's really important as a community that we all come together and help the least of these," Ferrell said.

