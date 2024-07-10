Watch Now
Local senior living community partners with Carter BloodCare to host blood drive

Stoney Brook of Hewitt and Carter BloodCare are teaming up to put on a blood drive on July 19. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Stoney Brook parking lot.
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 10, 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Carter BloodCare bus will be in the Stoney Brook parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 19, and there are more than 20 spots open for people to donate.

25 News spoke with Rhonda Ferrell about why Stoney Brook decided to be a part of the blood drive.

"We are actually going to be donating the blood proceeds to a girl that lives in Woodway, which is very close to us here in Hewitt,” director of sales and marketing at Stoney Brook Rhonda Ferrell said.

“We're just really excited to be a part of that for her."

Carter BloodCare recommends you drink plenty of water and eat a meal at least two hours before donating. You must bring a valid photo ID with you when you donate.

