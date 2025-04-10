Local restaurant still reeling from Scott Drew's viral tweet 1 year later

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew turned the sporting world upside down one year ago when he posted a picture of himself having lunch, as the Kentucky Wildcats were looking to pry him from Waco.

Local restaurant Mi Casita then got hundreds of calls and reviews — turning one of their tables into a viral sensation.

Get this — the table is still reeling in the Baylor faithful.

"From a year to now, we still get reviews, you know, every now and then and, whenever you think it's calming down we'll get a group of people from out of town like they wanted to sit here or recreate the picture," Mi Casita manager Oscar Salazar said.

"Baylor students and people that attend over there, they're not gonna drive 20 minutes to go eat somewhere where they can eat anywhere downtown, and ever since then, there's a lot of new faces, a lot of coaches, faculty, and students that come and eat here," he said.

In one day, Mi Casita became a viral sensation. Who knows what the next season will bring for Baylor Basketball.

