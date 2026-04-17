Local residents turn out for Hillsboro Data Center Summit

HILLSBORO, Texas(KXXV) — Days after learning a proposed data center is backing out on tax breaks, local leaders held a discussion about these facilities so close to our neighborhoods.



Texas has between 300-400 operating data centers.

An additional 100 data centers will be in operation in the near future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“In Hillsboro, we do have a tendency to have the water flow a little low," said Patricia Jackson, a local resident.

Patricia Jackson was among the dozens who attended the Hillsboro Data Center Summit organized by the Economic Development Center. The summit focused on the long-term growth effects of data centers, and panelists were asked questions about water, electricity, and the possibility of community disturbance, such as noise that data centers are known to bring.

Jackson said the summit informed her on the use of a lot of things, especially how important water usage can be to data centers.

“With me being a resident knowing that that’s something that that data center would need, it just kinda makes you think about everything a little nit more," said Jackson.

With all the buzz around data centers, Jessica Trew, the executive director for economic development, said that as the data centers are popping up, residents have questions.

“We wanted to start from a place of understanding from sources that were neutral. None of these people has an active project in Hillsboro. There was no person who was trying to actively bring a data center to Hillsboro or Hill County," said Jessica Trew, the executive director for economic development.

According to Baxtel, Texas has between 300-400 operating data centers, ranking it second to Virginia. Jackson said from an economic standpoint she thinks there are benefits.

“Taxes, revenue that is a great thing, the city can use the tax breaks and the revenue that comes in yes and if it’s also going to create jobs, of course, because that’s one thing you want, you want the economy to grow…so if that’s going to do that, then that is on the plus side," said Jackson.

Trew said balance is key for Hillsboro when it comes to investments.

“So, if we can get some larger property tax funds out of a larger space with a smaller footprint, that kind of offsets those larger jobs that were recruiting in other parts of town," said Trew.

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