Warm and wet conditions fuel mosquito boom

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Recent rainfall may be providing relief from the heat, but it's also creating the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes across the area.



Mosquitoes breed in standing water

Recent rain and warm temperatures have created ideal conditions for mosquitoes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Recent rain and warm temperatures have created ideal conditions for mosquitoes, causing their numbers to increase. While Katai and Kadente Garner don't enjoy having them around, the rainy weather is largely to blame.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water—even small puddles and flowerpots—so as moisture lingers and temperatures rise, populations can grow quickly, bringing more bites and a higher risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

One doctor recommends being aware of mosquitoes.

“They carry different types of disease, and when there’s a lot of mosquitoes around, especially this time of the year, people are outdoors and they’re exposed to mosquito bites, and so there are things that we worry about, especially in this part of the country, we worry about West Nile Virus," said Dr. Fahmi Farah, invasive cardiologist and founder and CEO of Bentley Heart.

“They’re like a pest; they usually come sucking your blood. I really hate mosquitoes. They usually come in like a bunch. You slap them away and they always come back," said Jimmy Alfred, a local resident.

The amount of mosquitoes that Alfred has seen is likely since the Waco area received a little over 6 inches of rain this month, according to our 25 NEWS meteorologist.

Dr. Farah said the West Nile Virus this time of year is the primary concern when it comes to mosquitoes, and it can make you feel ill.

“You’ll have symptoms such as low-grade fever, fatigue, and you might even get GI symptoms like nausea, vomiting. Just not feeling right. Some people might get a headache," said Dr. Farah.

Dr. Farah said to stay hydrated and pay attention to symptoms if you have any. As for the Garner boys, I think they’re already avoiding mosquitoes as much as possible, and Alfred thinks he may have a solution to all of this.

“There should be a way to exterminate mosquitoes; it would be perfect for the planet,” said Alfred.

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