Central Texas residents stock for possible winter storm

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A winter storm could possibly head our way, and local residents are stocking up on food, clothing, and propane.



The winter storm is anticipated to arrive on Friday and last through Sunday, possibly into Monday

If roads become icy, residents should stay home unless it's an emergency

Watch the full story here:

Local residents stock up on items with the winter storm approaching

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Get me a smaller can…let’s see…oh, tomato sauce…," said Leslie Kinchen, a local resident.

For Leslie Kinchen, soup is on the menu during this weekend's winter storm.

“We’ve been coming here forever…one of our favorite stores. I’ve got my list, and I have to remember my dogs," said Kinchen.

Kinchen said her plans are to stay warm inside the house... As she and thousands of Central Texans prepare for what could be a major winter storm.

Steve Fiedler is joining Kinchen and the rest of us in getting ready.

“Our outside faucets have come up above the ground, needed some extra installation, and the stuff that I had at the time was breaking down, so I’m going to replace it all," said Steve Fielder, a local resident.

Donald Lemons may not make soup, but he said he just started food shopping for this weekend.

“So far, I just got to the meats, potatoes, sausage, stuff like that, and some fruit, of course," said Donald Lemons, a local resident.

After visiting a few grocery stores, our Chantale Belefanti headed over to Academy to find out what local neighbors are stocking up on.

“This is where we had our propane bottles, and today we sold," said Jeremy Koontz, team lead for Academy.

But it doesn't stop there.

“Cold weather gear, camp stoves, portable heaters, and we’ve been selling a lot of that stuff today, and I’m assuming for the rest of the week, we’re going to sell a lot of it," said Koontz.

Follow Chantale on social media!