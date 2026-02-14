Local residents speak up about the possible impact of the SAVE Act

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — If the SAVE Act becomes law, voters would be required to show proof of citizenship.



The SAVE Act passed in the House, and the Senate versions have yet to be voted on

The SAVE Act could go into effect before the midterms

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mary Stone said when it comes to voting, she likes it to be simple.

“If you’re asking for a passport or a birth certificate, I think that’s a little too much," said resident Mary Stone.

On Wednesday, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

If it becomes law, additional federal documents will be required to register to vote, such as a passport or birth certificate.

Stone said that could be a problem.

“Not everybody has a passport, and not everybody can just reach in and grab their birth certificate at just any moment to go vote, and sometimes they would have to send off for an original, a stamp, or a certified," said Stone.

The SAVE Act could also impact married women who haven’t changed from their maiden name to their married name.

Some voters worry that the changes could cause issues for online and mail-in ballots.

But local voter Sharon Ellis said she doesn’t see a problem if the SAVE Act becomes law.

“We all have the right to vote, but I feel like everybody needs to provide some type of indication to tell who they are so they can vote. Prove the citizenship, prove that you’re a registered voter, that’s the main thing," said Sharon Ellis, a local resident.

Dr. Bo Kabala is an Assistant Professor of political science at Tarleton State University in North Texas.

He said with the final passage still ahead, there could be some revisions in the SAVE Act to accommodate voters.

“We don't want to make it harder for anybody to vote. Is it also the case that there are some perception issues that we want to address? I would prefer the Senate version with additional federal support if we’re going to go down this path," said Dr. Bo Kabala, assistant professor at Tarleton State University.

Dr. Kabala adds that with the midterms coming up, the SAVE Act could be passed into law.

But Stone believes, regardless of whether the SAVE Act passes, voting remains important.

“It’s our God-given right to vote; everybody should have the right to vote. I don’t think anybody should be segregated out," said Stone.

