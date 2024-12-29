Local residents share their Czech NYE traditions

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — "It's basically a family-type get-together event," said Dorothy Pavlicek Warren.

Dorothy Pavlicek Warren said a Czech New Year's Eve tradition is filled with good times and lots of love.

"We would go dancing on New Year's Eve, but then on New Year's Day, we would usually have something green cooked, like cabbage or something along those lines. Then we would have black eye peas, and then we'll have whatever meat preference we'd enjoy eating," said Warren.

Warren said the tradition of eating cabbage symbolizes money and wealth and black-eye peas bring good luck.

But what about Czech traditional sayings on New Year's Eve? A group of ladies in the West who didn't mind taught our 25News reporter how to say New Year's Eve in Czech.

Just as their parents taught them, these Czech ladies are passing the tradition along so their children can have enjoyable memories of their culture.

"I like to teach them the Czech dance, the polkas, the waltz, and the regular things, and just get together and be friendly with everyone around," said Warren.

