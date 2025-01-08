Local residents in Whitney team up with local farms for healthy meal options

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — “As much as you can feed the local community without going long distances it’s gonna be a win-win for everybody," said owner of Pappy Jacks Farm, Gabe Elton.

Eight years ago, when the owner of Pappy Jacks Farm moved to Whitney, the community was a key component of his idea of a farm.

Fast forward to today, and Gabe Elton is one of several local farmers supplying fresh food and partnering with a new local restaurant Nourish and Nibbles Café.

“First it’s harvested, and then it’s washed, then it’s packaged and then put on in some cases a container ship. So by the time it gets to your local grocery store, it’s at least a week and the best case, and most cases probably two weeks old," said Elton.

Elton said this process is one Jessica O’Donnell and her daughter-in-law Leanne Chabot wanted to avoid.

And after moving to Whitney, the mother and daughter team realized something was missing in our community.

“In Whitney, in general there’s nothing really here for healthy, right? You leave the gym, you leave your yoga class, what do you have at 7 pm? You have fast food, and it’s a really great option for people who are on a restricted diet, people who are trying to be a little healthier. Once in a while, it’s nice to have a big o’l salad," said Jessica O'Donnell.

Their passion for health helped connect them with local farmers like Elton. The concept is a farm-to-table café, which in turn helps them connect to the community and stay in business.

“Right here, we have black oats, winter rye, Perry veg, and crimson clove," said Elton.

Follow Chantale on social media!