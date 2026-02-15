Local residents didn't let the rain stop them from love

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Rain and showers made Valentine's Day a wet one. Local residents stuck to their plans and celebrated Valentine's Day.



Rain or shine, locals celebrated Valentine's Day.

Some areas in Central Texas received 2-3 inches of rain.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s just the love for my wife, rain or shine, my love for her never changes," said Jim Gutierrez, a local Valentine's Day shopper.

Jim Gutierrez headed out in the rain to get the perfect flowers for his wife on the national day of love: Valentine’s Day. He said, despite this year's rain and storm, he still plans to celebrate it with his special someone.

He’s one of many neighbors making sure they make this day special. And this year, he really went all out!

“I got her some chocolates and some roses, typical, and also we just bought a house," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is joined by another local resident, Jake Orler, who isn’t skimping on Valentine’s Day.

“My wife deserves to be loved every day. Every day she’s the machine that makes our house go so something like a little bit of rain and cold weather; she deserves to be loved," said Jake Orler, a Valentine's Day shopper.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall on Valentine's Day in Texas happens every 2-3 years in cities like College Station.

While many Valentine's Days are dry, the day is frequently impacted by cold fronts, with recent, significant events occurring in 2021 and 2026.

Rain or shine, Gutierrez and Rrler aren’t letting weather conditions stop them from spreading love.

“Love isn’t just flowers, it isn’t just jewelry, it’s about how you love somebody intentionally every day," said Orler.

