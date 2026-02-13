China Spring grocery store helps locals shop right in their backyard

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Shopping for natural food with local vendors in China Spring just got easier, and it's all thanks to one local resident, Vorie Miller.



Jayce's Grocery Store is open Monday-Saturday, 10412 China Spring Road

The store offers food from local vendors

"I had picked up water, and I saw it when I walked by getting my pharmacy stuff," said China Spring resident Jacob Singletary.

Jacob Singletary lives in China Spring and is excited about the arrival of Jayce's Grocery store.

It's a short drive for him, and they sell items from local vendors. He said his commute to stock up on groceries is now just a few minutes away.

"I would’ve gotten this from H-E-B because that’s the place that has these, or Target, Target sometimes has these," said Singletary.

Singletary, along with others, can shop local and fresh because of the owner, Vorie Miller, who is connecting with local businesses that mainly sell natural products.

“Get stuff rotated to make sure it’s always fresh for our customers. I also have our moderns hippie life farm, and they are amazing and they do hydroponic. Fresh herbs and their salads…so we have kale, and different lettuces," said Vorie Miller, owner of Jayce's Grocery store. “What does a community need? What does this space really help with? What could we do with this space? How would it help this area…so then we decided grocery store.”

“It’s really cool to be able to find local honey, and different sources of things…cheese, the milk that’s over there…I know we’ve got the Milk King that’s located over in the McGregor/Crawford area, we would like to go over there, but we just never get over that way, so it’s convenient to be able to do that," said Singletary.

The local grocery has only been open for a week, but some customers have already picked their favorite items.

“Scones, bagels, sliced sourdough and artisan sourdough…in about two days it will be gone," said Miller.

But Singletary has his eye on a natural sweet.

“I’m gonna go get some honey while I’m here. I took a look at it and I’m out of honey and I like the local honey than the I do the store bought," said Singletary.

Miller named the grocery store after her son Jayce, who died as a stillborn baby.

