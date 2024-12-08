Local resident works multiple jobs to make ends meet

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “With the way things have been going I kind of realized I do need that second job it’s not enough," said the store manager of Kim's Diner, Ben Walters.

This is the story of Ben Walters. He’s one in four Americans who works a second job to make ends meet.

Walters realized he needed a second job when his bills started to pile up, and his goal was to get ahead financially.

“I started falling behind on some credit card payments that I racked up when I was going into risk of default on him, so that, and then I'm also expecting a child in June, so I have my first kid on the way," said Walters.

Data shows millions of Americans work multiple jobs. Polyworkers account for 5.3% of civilian workers. Women make up 26% of polyworkers while men make up 18%.

Jose Palacios, the manager of business and industry initiatives at Workforce Solutions gives some insight as to why some take on a second job.

“People who get second jobs, or encouraging them to get second jobs, is to get ahead and make sure that they can be more independent and leverage that time with additional income," said manager of business and industry Initiatives Workforce Solutions, Jose Palacios.

While making extra money, Walters said he’s learned to care of himself while juggling two gigs.

“Trying to take on too many hours is tough, so you have to figure out how many hours you can take on," said Walters.

