Local rancher captures funnel cloud after storms, high winds pose risk to Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Tuesday's windy weather could prove to be dangerous to the Brazos Valley.



North Zulch resident Katherine Klug captured video of a funnel cloud near her property during storms Tuesday morning.

Strong winds in the afternoon and dry vegetation are increasing wildfire risk.

Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator is encouraging residents not to burn.

From storms to high winds, the weather brings our neighbors its fair share of dangers.

"I was doing my morning chores, feeding the animals, and there happened to be kind of a let up in the rain, and so I was going to take a quick video and happened to look out the back of the barn and saw a funnel cloud," Klug, the owner of Shepherd Creek Ranch, said.

15ABC met with Katherine Klug, a local rancher in North Zulch.

She tells 15ABC that after capturing a video of a funnel cloud forming near her land this morning, she was worried about her animals and property.

"It was quite a shock and surprise," she said.

But that worry isn't going away any time soon.

"Always worry about wind damage and, you know, if someone is careless with fire," she said.

Heavy winds are also increasing wildfire risk across our region.

"We do have dry vegetation, namely, grass, which is our biggest concern right now. As the winds increase, the relative humidity decreases. It does set up a potential for a wildfire situation," Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Ware said.

Ware, along with other counties, is advising people not to burn.

Fire departments are on standby if a fire breaks out.

"After speaking to several of the fire chiefs here in the county, specifically for today, they've kind of increased their staffing a little bit to allow for a quicker response," Ware said.

Klug is ensuring she and her animals are prepared for anything coming her way.

"Weather changes are always, it's just trying to make sure that you're as prepared as possible and kind of have an idea of what needs to happen depending on what dice is rolled that day," she said.

