Local pumpkin patch owner shares her story, how she started Western Belle Farm in West

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Taylor Huffman co-owns Western Belle Farm in West for three years now — but she's not new to the hustle and bustle of the farming industry.

"I grew up on 350-acre working farm — we did hay and row crops and in the fall we did a pumpkin patch," Huffman said.

She's originally from Maryland, and decided to pack her bags and come to Texas with her husband and two kids.

"For us, it's really just working hard and having a good work ethic and teaching our kids that you really can do anything as long as you keep your mind into it," Huffman said.

Her goal is not just to put on a show for Central Texas with her pumpkin patch, but to teach our community about the in's and out's of her industry.

She's using her second love of teaching to teach kids about growing crops.

"But my heart has always been at the farm, I love promoting it and I love teaching it," Huffman said.

She teaches it by holding field trips for students, and as of now she's expected to host 5,000 students this fall.