Local program bringing awareness to vape, fentanyl issues in Bell County schools

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — There are several different vape stores throughout Bell County.

According to a recent study, around 18 percent of the Bell County population are smokers — a little less than 21 percent have depression and 18 percent are binge drinkers.

Ravvone McCray and Bev Hodges with Watch UR BAC want to teach Central Texans these health facts.

This complies with a state law enacted in 2023, requiring fentanyl and drug abuse prevention instruction in our schools in grades six through 12.

Experts say fentanyl only takes two milligrams to kill — something you can't see, taste, or smell.

"It's not just medication that we see it disguised as, " Hodges said.

There's another bill also passed two years ago, which established punishments for students found with vaping products.

"If a student is caught with a vape on their possession, that is automatic placement into DAEP or alternative disciplinary," McCray said.

Watch UR B-A-C has issued several warnings for certain products, including alerts about a popular clothing brand, vapes shaped as regular pens, tobacco patches, and stash containers sold online and in local smoke shop stores.

The group reports from 2022-2023, more than 5,500 people in Texas from an overdose — including 45 percent involving fentanyl.

"What we are seeing is that last year four out of every 10 pills confiscated by the DEA tested positive — now it’s 70 to 80 percent," McCray said.

McCray says these powerful drugs are even more destructive to our youth.

"Their brains aren't developed until around 25 so any over those chemicals that are in the vape are going to hurt them," McCray said.

Below are the following dates for interactive presentations — all presentations are served with a meal and certificates of completion will be awarded.



February 27 - Travis Middle School

March 27

April 24

May 22

FollowWatch UR BAC for more program updates.

