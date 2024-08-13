Local parent speaks out following the arrest of a Hillsboro teacher

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Pamela Campbell, a Hillsboro Intermediate School teacher, was arrested on campus earlier this week. Now, one parent is speaking out.



Campbell remains in jail after being charged with multiple charges

One parent wants an answer from the school district

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I was shocked — shocked," said local parent, Veronica Quintana.

Quintana said no parent wants to hear the news she received from her son, that his former teacher was arrested.

It was something she couldn't believe.

"This was my son's teacher this past school year, last school year '23 to '24 — so yeah, I was shocked," Quintana said.

Her son sent her a text message with a link to the story on the arrest of Pamela Campbell.

It's her second arrest in three years. Campbell, a teacher at Hillsboro Intermediate School, remains in jail after being taken into custody on Thursday.

She is being held on several charges which include credit card fraud, theft of property up to $30,000, and exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person — her bond is set at $625,000.

The school district says Campbell is on paid administrative leave — something Quintana can't wrap her mind around.

"Mad because these are not small charges and she's getting paid and this is obviously not the first time," Quintana said.

In 2021, Campbell was arrested on similar charges — Quintana claims Campbell was a teacher with Hillsboro ISD at that time.

25 News reached out to the school district, but it could not confirm her years of employment.

Quintana even recalled a moment when her son said Campbell didn't keep her cool as a teacher.

"He told me, 'Mom, Ms. Campbell threw a book and it hit a student' and I was like — no, surely this didn't happen," Quintana said.

For Quintana, the solution for the district is simple.

"Fire her — that's what I would expect, this isn't the first time that it happened," she said.

