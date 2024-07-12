Local organization supports students in Valley Mills

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Empty cans equals money in Valley Mills and residents are pitching in to help students get their foot in the door in college.



Masonic Lodge 291 collects cans for kids

Long-time Valley Mills residents commit to helping kids by collecting cans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's very important, especially for our community to be able to give back," said Zina Hoisington, cans for kids collector.

It's important enough for Hosington to make it a five-year commitment to her community. She said the simple act of collecting cans makes all the difference.

"What I do is I put a bag in my kitchen, and they all put in there. They come in, and when they drink, I tell him you know can you please put it in that bag? That way we can give you now and donate," said Hosington.

She doesn't like canned drinks, but her husband and grandson are. Without her, the Masonic Lodge in Valley Mills would likely have to find another way to give back to students in the community.

The lodge collects the cans and cashes them in for cash. The money goes back into the community, in the scholarship fund.

"Kids are the future of our country. The more educated they are, the better. Everything is getting more expensive, and it's just an encouragement for kids to go to college. They work hard, and they get rewarded for it," said Craig Smith, secretary for the Masonic Lodge 291, Valley Mills.

Hoisington is proud to back up the lodge's message of strong education.

"They want to be able to bless those children by giving this away. To be able to do something for someone else, that gives you purpose and stuff, and that's what we want to do, we want to be able to give back," said Hosington.

Every year, the Masonic Lodge donates a few thousand dollars to Valley Mills High School for a deserving student from the can collection money.

Whatever they raise, the Grand Lodge matches that amount.

Smith said it's all about being a good neighbor and making a difference.

We go back with education a long way. We just appreciation all the help and everything else," said Smith.

With Hoisington, there's help.

"I know it has to be over 2,000 or 3,000 cans that we've donated," said Hoisington.

Follow Chantale on social media!