Local organization prepares community members to handle grief during the holiday season

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — “Give yourself the grace to grieve," said co-leader of Grief Share, Timothy Callahan.

Callahan has experienced a great deal of loss, and as a co-leader for Grief Share, he tells 25 News there was a time when he didn’t know how to deal with grief.

“Don’t bottle it up — let them be open about talking about it, and letting people understand that you are going through a grief journey," he said.

Grief Share is an organization created to help people get through suffering — it's led by Kathy Timonen, who is preparing to counsel the community this holiday season, and help neighbors deal with loss.

“When there is a chair next to you that is now vacant, there’s a seat at the table that should be there — dealing with how to survive the holidays gives a plan and some things that we can begin to focus on and ways to give ourselves grace," Timonen said.

Callahan has learned to deal with death by attending classes and becoming a leader.

“It is learning to live and move forward with your life as you still respect the loss of your significant other," he said.

"I have more grace because I’ve learned through this program how to talk better with people and be more compassionate."

