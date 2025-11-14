WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Now that the federal government shutdown is over, Meals on Wheels is trying to pick up where it left off.



Meal on Wheels serves hundreds of McLennan County residents during the government shutdown

The nonprofit is raising funds to take people off its waiting list

Local nonprofit survives government shutdown but now needs donations

“So we got a lot of calls from the community about how we can help with food," said the CEO of Meals on Wheels, Estrellita Doolin.

The 2025 federal government shutdown is now the longest in history, lasting a total of 43 days.

While the CEO of Meals on Wheels said she's grateful it's over and the nonprofit is getting reimbursement checks from the government, there is no turning back the clock.

“We certainly were unable to respond to those in the community who benefited from the SNAP halt, so we just had to say we are very sorry, but we can’t assist in a way that is needed," said Doolin.

Doolin said she understands the impact limited food and resources can have on her clients and those with food insecurities.

"I expect that they are a little hesitant, nervous. I can only imagine how stressful it is for somebody who is already dealing with the issues of trying to make ends meet," said Doolin.

During that time, she had to turn down calls from local residents who weren’t clients to help current clients. Now, Doolin said, with the government being open, there’s more hope.

“We’re hoping to go back pre-shutdown schedule, which, quite frankly, was also a bit delayed in that we had learned to operate in a rear," said Doolin.

