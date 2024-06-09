Local nonprofit raising money to help community protect themselves

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "For many years I wasn't in the position where I could help people, single mother of a child, and it was just times were tough,” PSG Cares founder Denise Nicholson said.

PSG Cares is a Waco-based nonprofit organization that provides free self-defense training for women and crafting classes for seniors.

It started about two and a half years ago by Denise Nicholson.

Our neighbors at the vendor craft show in Waco on Saturday are fundraising for the local nonprofit.

The goal is to help both older and younger generations.

Each month, PSG hosts crafting classes at a senior living home to boost morale and encourage community.

"Denise is great with them, she laughs, cuts up. It gives them the chance to get out of their apartment, work with their hands, and communicate with someone,” said crafting class attendee Deanna Elston.

For a couple of hours, seniors are provided with the supplies to create their very own art piece.

PSG Cares also hosts self-defense classes for young women.

The classes are to teach safety training and boost confidence levels.

"They walk in and their strong women, strong ladies, and then when they walk out, they stand a little bit taller,” said Nicholson. “And so many people helped me through the years, and for me to be at a point in my life now to where I can give back, it means the world to me."