Local nonprofit helps recently released inmates as they step back into society

The nonprofit RISE helps previously incarcerated women get back on their feet by providing essential needs and resources.

"As you're being released from prison, you have nothing,” the founder of Rise, Katelyn Smith, said.

For newly released inmates, the first steps back into society can be uncertain.

"They're either going to one of two places, a halfway house or they have a family that wasn't able to come get them, either way, they probably don't have their basic necessities,” Smith said.

But a local nonprofit based in Marlin is helping provide that.

"Pads, tampons, toothbrush, toothpaste, loofah,” said Smith.

Meeting them at a local bus stop - and greeting them with a smile with some essential necessities—as they take their first steps back into the world

"This is amazing. I didn't think I would be taking the bus, I didn't think any of this would happen so I'm just grateful for everything I have today. It's a blessing,” one former inmate said.

“I didn't expect it. They come out and do this stuff, and it's amazing."

25 News spoke to the nonprofit's founder, who once walked in these women's shoes.

She said it's her mission to help these people where she can.

"If we can get them the second that they are released from TDCJ, and be a positive influence versus a negative one, it allows us to help in a good way,” Smith said.

For Denisa Gatewood– the moment of seeing her sister released after 7 years is one she'll never forget–she tells me this group is a blessing.

"This is the first time we've had somebody in prison; she's taught me this is what you do, this is what you don't do, so I'm thankful for them,” said a family member of a former inmate, Denisa Gatewood.

As for Katelyn –she plans to continue providing a glimpse of hope for our neighbors future.

"I hope that they see there are people out there who are rooting for them, that care for them and want to see them succeed,” Smith said.

The group plans to meet at the bus stop at least once a month, if you’d like to volunteer or contribute you can reach out the groups email riseupinyourself@gmail.com or their Facebook page here.

Their phone number is 254-931-2554.

