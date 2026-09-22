Local nonprofit feeds kids in need in Hill County

HILLSBORO, TX (KXXV) — A local nonprofit fighting food insecurity in our community is making sure kids don’t go hungry when school is out.



Hill County Kids feeds 240 local students

To donate, call 254-205-8395

“The teachers see the kids every day. Day in and day out," said Brandy Adkins, founder of Hill County Kids in Hillsboro.

Brandy Adkins and Karen Bush are filling a gap, a hunger gap in our community.

“Every student in Hillsboro is on free or reduced lunches. One in eight would go hungry, and our schools…here…in the United States. People don’t realize hunger is a big thing," said Adkins.

Brandy and Karen created Hill County Kids in Hillsboro, which works to make sure kids don’t go hungry when they’re out of school.

The local nonprofit is focused on food insecurity and how to feed kids eat on the weekends.

They started Hill County Kids 16 years ago. They started feeding 36 kids; now they feed more than 200 kids.

Karen said the non-profit spends about $6,000 a month on feeding kids, something she said is worth it.

“It’s kinda heartbreaking because they’re just kids. To think that times are getting so bad and everything, we don’t know what’s going to happen," said Karen Bush, co-founder of Hill County Kids.

They both said that with SNAP benefits decreasing in many homes, they’re expecting to care for more students, but until then they can only do so much.

“I wish we could give it to every student that needs it no matter what. Realistically, we don’t have enough capital to do that. We kinda survive on donations and grants," said Adkins.

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