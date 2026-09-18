Community sends donations to first responders battling the Hydra Fire

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — Local firefighters have been battling the Hydra Fire all week in nearby Meridian.

But the community is coming together to do all they can — including one resident who said it’s the least she can do.



“When we can finally give something back, we jumped in. Our friends' ranch was one of the ones burning. I called Kelly to help me come save the donkeys first; that’s how we first got involved," said Alexis Wellman, the president of BARK.

This week, firefighters from Meridian, Clifton, Valley Mills, and other surrounding cities sent volunteer firefighters to battle the fire. Many firefighters worked around the clock for days.



“I’m not able to fight a fire; I wanted to take care of those who were taking care of others," said resident Ashley Leger, who donated to first responders battling the Hydra Fire.

Leger said her thought process for donating items to local firefighters battling the Hydra Fire was simple—it's what she thought was right.

“Some water, electrolyte replacement, some sunscreen, some chapstick, as well as eye drops and some power protein bars," said Leger.

This week, firefighters from Meridian, Clifton, Valley Mills and other surrounding cities have sent volunteer firefighters to battle the fire. Many firefighters worked around the clock for days.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office took to social media to ask neighbors like Leger for help - and their concerns were heard.

She said seeing first responders come into Bosque County to help left her in tears.

“Thinking they came all the way over here to help us, and I was so thankful, and at every turn we’ve seen more coming and more leaving, and it’s so nice to see how others give of their talents because that’s what this is," said Leger.

And other Bosque County residents did the same thing.

“When we can finally give something back, we jumped. Our friends' ranch was one of the ones burning. I called Kelly to help me come save the donkeys first; that’s how we first got involved," said Alexis Wellman, the president of BARK.

But they didn’t stop there. Wellman and Kelli Purcell teamed up to feed first responders.

“We got a text last night that said, 'Can you do 250 and I said,' Sure, we can get it done. So that was today, and we’re gonna repeat that tomorrow. The 72 church ladies are going to come in and help me do sandwiches in the morning for 250 again," said Purcell, pitmaster at Rockin K&C BBQ.

And the love was felt. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to thank everyone for their donations.

Between Leger, Wellman and Purcell, their hearts were tugging to do the right thing.

“I know everybody around here, so my family is here…that’s why I do it," said Purcell.

“To try to keep these volunteers healthy will only help the bigger picture," said Leger.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is asking for monetary donations. Call (254) 435-2362 for more information.

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