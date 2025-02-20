Local NFL player Andrew Billings gives back to Waco community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It's a homecoming of sorts for Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

The Waco native, who also attended Baylor, came home bearing gifts for Provident Heights Elementary. During a special pep rally, Billings presented bicycles to students and grants for teachers.

Watch the full story from Shahji here:

Local NFL player Andrew Billings gives back to community

He teamed up with the Dr Pepper museum to hand out Dr Pepper floats for everyone on hand. For Billings, doing things for his community holds a special place in his heart.

"It means a lot. It means a lot, you know, coming here and seeing those children smile and just happy and excited. I mean it means a lot. I can see myself sitting out there doing the same," Billings said.

"When we started this program, we reached out to schools and some of these schools already had the program before and we're trying to bring it back, so we really worked with the schools that we got an acceptance to do so," he said.

Billings is hoping his foundation can involve more schools for next year.

Follow Shahji on social media!