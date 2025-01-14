Local neighbor needs 1,660 signatures to remove council members and mayor from Killeen City Council

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — "Correct, so I think that is one of the things that I would like to point out is this is not a Mellisa Brown initiative. This is a group of people, this is a lot of people who even though they are not able to volunteer still are interested in this and they have reached out to me," said brown, petition holder.



Has less than 30 days to receive 1,660 signatures

3 council members and the mayor are being recalled

The reasoning is lack of listening to citizens and disregarding the 2040 comprehensive plan

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mellisa Brown has lived in our community since 2008. Serving on the Killeen City Council and running for other public offices. She is very active and involved in city council meetings and says her push to recall Mayor Debbie Nash-King and three council members stems from a lack of respect and for failing to follow the city's 2040 comprehensive plan.

"It's also just plain disrespectful to say that it is ridiculous to think this is not in the comprehensive plan," said Brown at the December 9, Killeen City Council meeting.

"I think that there is a lack of respect I think there is no true representation going on right now when you can just disregard all of that and vote unanimously against them anyway," Brown said. "That was the final straw in all of this."

Brown and some of our neighbors tell me they were pretty upset by this comment made on Facebook by council member Ramon Alvarez during the debate over Featherline road.

"Which is insulting to both that citizen and those citizens who actually work at Walmart as Walmart greeters," said Brown.

The recall petition asks for the mayor, Alvarez, and two other council members, Jose Segarra and Riakos Adams to be removed from office. I reached out to them all, but only one was willing to speak.

"Everybody has a right to their opinion, and that's all that is," Adams, council member at large said.

Riakos has served on the council for more than two years and said the allegations being presented are not true. He sees firsthand the changes that have been made in the city through the 2040 plan. He has a simple ask for anyone considering signing the recall petition.

"Ask questions, and before you sign it, get my side. Don't just take one side," Adams said.

Brown has less than 30 days to collect 1660 signatures for each of the four people listed on the recall petition. On Sunday, she will be in the parking lot of The Pool house, just off Featherline, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

"A positive step for them would be to start showing that they are hearing the residents, not just listening for the sake of sitting there and letting people talk for their four minutes,” said Brown.

