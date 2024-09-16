Local Master Gardeners teach seed saving and propagation as end of summer blooming season approaches

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As the end of summer blooming season approaches, McLennan County Master Gardeners teach the public how to seed save and propagate their plants.



Seed saving can happen anytime of year, but it is optimal now at the end of blooming season when plants start to dry and it is easier to collect their seeds.

If you have questions about your plants: the Master Gardeners have a booth at the downtown farmer's market on the second Saturday of every month, to educate and help the public.

Children's Garden Day is in October, a free event for kids to learn about growing plants and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I have a passion for gardening because my grandparents had a farm," gardener Terri Geeslin said.

Terri Geeslin said she learned a lot about where food comes from, growing up on her grandparents farm in Missouri.

Now, living in Central Texas, she still loves to garden.

So much so, that she made sure to pass on knowledge to the younger generation – while she was a preschool teacher for more than a decade.

"How seeds worked and how food was grown and not just coming from the grocery store, but it actually started in the ground," she said.

Geeslin said it was a hands on approach to learning.

"Getting their hands dirty, planting the plants, starting things from seeds and seeing how they grew and how excited they were," she said.

On Saturday, Geeslin stopped by the McLennan County Master Gardeners booth to learn about seed saving and propagation.

"Propagation is just making more plants," Master Gardener Wesley Daniels said.

Right now, Daniels said we are at the end of the summer blooming season.

"It's a great time to cut back those bushes that you have, you can make plants for next year or make plants for your neighbors or friends," she said.

Daniels said seed saving can happen anytime of year, but it is optimal now at the end of blooming season when plants start to dry and it is easier to collect their seeds.

If you have questions about your plants, the Master Gardeners have a booth at the downtown farmer's market on the second Saturday of every month, to educate and help the public.

"I want people to know where their food comes from. We can grow it and save the seeds and learn how to save the seeds just so we can continue to have more green things in our lives," Daniels said.

Follow Bella on social media!